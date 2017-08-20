Death toll in DR Congo mudslide rises to 200: vice governor

The death toll has risen to at least 200 in the landslide on Thursday in three villages of Ituri province, in the northeastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Pacific Keta, deputy governor of the province told Xinhua Saturday.



"We are at the site to assess the situation of our compatriots affected by the disasters of the landslide in the three villages. Unfortunately, at least 200 people from about 100 households have lost their lives," Keta said.



According to him, who led this Saturday a joint delegation with the UN team in the devastated area, the difficult access to the area due to the mountainous environment of the affected villages and the lack of appropriate facilities have created enormous difficulties for the rescuers.



For the provincial authorities of Ituri, there is no longer any possibility of finding survivors trapped under the rubble since the night of Thursday. The deputy governor also indicated that he had ordered the cessation of search operations.



"There are still a lot of needs there, because there are still a lot of people stuck in the mud. We need national and international mobilization to help these thousands of people, including homeless women and children without food," said Keta.



Since the night of Thursday, three villages, including Tara, Kakakpa and Dhatsi, have been hit by a major landslide following a rain that struck the mountain which overhangs the villages around Lake Albert.



Landslides are often reported in this part of the country due to its geographical location. Endtiem

