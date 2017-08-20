Egypt, Jordan, Palestine call for breaking stalemate in Mideast peace process

The foreign ministers of Egypt, Jordan and Palestine stressed Saturday the necessity of breaking the stalemate in the Middle East peace process.



At a joint press conference, Sameh Shoukry of Egypt, Ayman al Safadi of Jordan and Riyad al-Maliki of Palestine called for an appropriate climate to be created for negotiations between Israel and Palestine.



The ministers lauded the US role in pushing forward the peace process, highlighting that keeping the Palestinian issue unresolved is a main reason for regional instability.



The Palestinian-Israeli conflict has existed since the Western-backed creation of Israel in 1948.



The Palestinians seek to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in the light of the UN-proposed two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders.



The 24-year US-sponsored peace process has so far failed to give the Palestinians a state on the territories Israel occupied in 1967, which include the Gaza Strip, West bank and East Jerusalem.

