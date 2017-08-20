Most Americans say US should not threaten DPRK with military action: poll

A majority of Americans say that the United States should not threaten the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) with military action, according to a new poll.
Nearly six in ten Americans say that the United States should not threaten the DPRK with military action, while 33 percent say that military threats should be issued toward the DPRK, said the CBS News poll released early this week.
Opinions differ largely by party, the poll also found, with 82 percent od Democrats saying the United States should not and 63 percent of Republicans saying the United States should threaten with military action.
However, if the United States fails in its effort to solve the DPRK nuclear issue diplomatically, 58 percent of Americans say that they would approve of military action against the DPRK.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed on Thursday that diplomatic effort was "first and foremost" choice in solving the Korean Peninsula
nuclear issue.
"In cooperation with other nations, we will continue to employ diplomatic and economic pressure to convince North Korea
(DPRK) to end its illegal nuclear and ballistic missile program," said Tillerson here at a joint press conference with visiting Japanese officials.
"We continue our full-out efforts, working with partners, working with allies to bring that pressure," he added.
However, Tillerson warned that though not "our preferred pathway," the United States is "prepared militarily... with our allies to respondent, if that is necessary."