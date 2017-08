Pupils attend various extracurricular activities druing summer vacation

Skate lovers take part in a competition in Suixi County of Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 19, 2017. Various extracurricular activities attracted many young students in China in the summer vacation time. (Xinhua/Wan Shanchao)

Skate lovers take part in a competition in Suixi County of Huaibei City, east China's Anhui Province, Aug. 19, 2017. Various extracurricular activities attracted many young students in China in the summer vacation time. (Xinhua/Wan Shanchao)

A child tries the rubbing skills in Suzhou Museum of Inscribed Stone Tablet in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 19, 2017. Various extracurricular activities attracted many young students in China in the summer vacation time. (Xinhua/Hang Xingwei)

Pupils learn Wushu from intangible cultural heritage inheritor Wang Shaoting in Cheng'an County in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2017. Various extracurricular activities attracted many young students in China in the summer vacation time. (Xinhua/Wang Junyong)

A children collects the lotus root at a summer camp in Hengyang, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2017. Various extracurricular activities attracted many young students in China in the summer vacation time. (Xinhua/Liu Xinrong)