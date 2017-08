A staff member airs chili sauce at a production base in Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2017. Chili sauce making in Yongfeng Town of Shuangfeng County has a history of more than 300 years. (Xinhua/Li Jianxin)

A staff member airs chili sauce at a production base in Shuangfeng County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 19, 2017. Chili sauce making in Yongfeng Town of Shuangfeng County has a history of more than 300 years. (Xinhua/Li Jianxin)