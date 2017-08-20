S. African minister resigns after allegedly assaulting a woman

South African Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana resigned on Saturday following allegations that he beat a woman after an argument at a Johannesburg nightclub last weekend.



He will, however, stay on as a member of parliament for the ruling party, African National Congress (ANC). In his resignation letter, Manana expressed regret for his behavior and apologies to the nation.



"I have decided, on my own, to step down from the position of deputy minister of higher education and training in the Republic of South Africa and have reported my decision to the president. This will give me space to focus on the legal proceedings pending ...whilst allowing the good work of government to run unhindered," said Manana in his resignation letter.



He said he decided to resign to avoid putting the ANC and the government to shame.



"I undertake to offer all assistance possible to the woman I did wrong to and her families, and again I am sorry. I will act dutifully and diligently with all law enforcement agencies which deal with the matter," Manana added.



South African President Jacob Zuma had "received and accepted" his resignation in a statement. Zuma thanked Manana for his contribution to the government.



The ANC also accepted his resignation. Zizi Kodwa, ANC spokesperson, said: "The ANC thanks comrade Manana for his service to the people of South Africa during his tenure."



Manana has been released on a 5,000-rand (380 US dollars) bail and will appear in court on Sept. 13.

