20 killed, 50 injured as train derails in India

Photo taken on on Aug. 19, 2017 shows the site of a train derail accident happened at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India. At least 20 people were killed and over 50 others injured Saturday after a passenger train derailed in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, local media reports said. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Photo taken on on Aug. 19, 2017 shows the site of a train derail accident happened at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India. At least 20 people were killed and over 50 others injured Saturday after a passenger train derailed in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, local media reports said. (Xinhua/Stringer)

Photo taken on on Aug. 19, 2017 shows the site of a train derail accident happened at Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, India. At least 20 people were killed and over 50 others injured Saturday after a passenger train derailed in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, local media reports said. (Xinhua/Stringer)