People commemorate victims of knife attack in Finland

A man places a candle to commemorate the victims of Friday's stabbings at the Turku Market Square, Finland on Aug. 19, 2017. Another four Moroccans were detained and a warrant has been issued for a fifth after a young man stabbed people at the squares in the southwestern Finnish city of Turku, police said on Saturday. (Xinhua/Zhang Xuan)

