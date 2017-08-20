Giant panda twins celebrate 2nd birthday in SW China's Sichuan

One of the giant panda twins plays at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Dujiangyan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Giant panda twins "Qing Qing" and "Bing Bing" celebrated their second birthday Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Jin)

Breeders feed the giant panda twins "Qing Qing" and "Bing Bing" with a special birthday cake at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Dujiangyan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Giant panda twins "Qing Qing" and "Bing Bing" celebrated their second birthday Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Jin)

Giant panda twins "Qing Qing" and "Bing Bing" eat a special birthday cake at the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas in Dujiangyan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 18, 2017. Giant panda twins "Qing Qing" and "Bing Bing" celebrated their second birthday Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Jin)