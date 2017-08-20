Bamboo raft making revived in SW China's Guizhou

Yang Mingquan, 68, carries bamboo in Fanzhao Village of Nanshao Town in Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2017. The brothers, makers of the bamboo raft for several decades, saw its vanish years ago as the new transportation took the lead in the daily life, but they are demanded now to revive the old crafts. In recent years, local tourism industry booms with more tourists curious about the traditional local life including the rafting as the old fashioned transport. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

Yang Mingqing(R), 72, assembles a bamboo raft as his brother Yang Mingquan looks on in Fanzhao Village of Nanshao Town in Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2017.

Yang Mingqing, 72, assembles a bamboo raft in Fanzhao Village of Nanshao Town in Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2017.

Yang Mingqing(L), 72, heats a bamboo with his brother Yang Mingquan in preparation to make a raft in Fanzhao Village of Nanshao Town in Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2017.

Yang Mingqing(L), 72, assembles a bamboo raft as his brother Yang Mingquan helps in Fanzhao Village of Nanshao Town in Jianhe County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 18, 2017.