Watermelon festival held in Danzhai, China's Guizhou

A child throws a ring to the watermelon during a game in Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2017. A watermelon festival was held in Danzhai County, a place famous for local watermelons. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Tourists attend a watermelon eating game in Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2017. A watermelon festival was held in Danzhai County, a place famous for local watermelons. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Tourists take part in a game to carry watermelons in Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2017. A watermelon festival was held in Danzhai County, a place famous for local watermelons. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)

Tourists attend a watermelon eating game in Danzhai County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 19, 2017. A watermelon festival was held in Danzhai County, a place famous for local watermelons. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaohai)