Han dress fans show Chinese traditional coming-of-age ceremony

Fans of Han traditional dress take part in a coming-of-age ceremony held in Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 19, 2017. Twenty-six Han dress fans showed the Chinese traditional coming-of-age ceremony in the activity in Xingtai on Saturday. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

