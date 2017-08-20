Technologies could help realize communism: top Chinese CEO





Liu Qiangdong, the founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, suggested that with technology advancing in recent years, China is able to fully realize a communist society, under which there would be no more poor or rich populations and all companies would be nationalized, according to media reports on Sunday.



"Throughout the past, many people have believed that communism is something that can't be achieved, but with the technologies we have laid out in the last two or three years, we have suddenly discovered that communism can indeed be achieved in our generation," Liu said in an interview that was recorded in November 2016 and aired by Yicai over the weekend, according to an excerpt of the transcript published on sina.com.



Liu further added that robots now can handle all the work and the government can equally distribute wealth to all people: "there will be no more poor or rich people and all the companies will be nationalized."



Liu made the comments in an interview with domestic TV personality Qin Shuo. The interview was focused on JD.com's business model and endeavors in technological innovation in such areas as artificial intelligence, cloud computing and drones.



It was when talking about JD.com's drone program that will be used in online delivery orders that Liu began discussing communism and the nationalization of "all companies."



It was not immediately clear whether Liu was making a figurative speech or whether he genuinely holds such beliefs.



But such comments from a top executive of a private company are rare and most company executives generally refrain from being outspoken about politics in China.



The comments immediately drew some criticism online; some netizens appeared to be attempting to point out Liu's hypocrisy.



"Why then did you go and get listed in the US?" one user commented on the interview excerpt on sina.com. JD.com is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange.



"So from now on, can I not pay when I buy things on JD.com?" another comment reads.



Qin, the reporter who interviewed Liu, on Sunday defended Liu's comments by saying that the remarks were taken out of context. "Some commentators based their opinions on imagination and small snippets of the interview, departing far from the context and true meaning of the interviewee's and interviewer's sentiments," Qing wrote in a post on ifeng.com.



Qin further clarified that, by his understanding, Liu was talking about communism in a sense that new technologies could "liberate human labor and carry out accurate and convenient product distribution."



Qin also wrote: "we are far from a communist society but, as its beautiful, rich nature as a idea, the light of communism will always shine on us."



Qin further noted that Liu's comments made him realize that "everybody is a communist if he or she has a heart to help others and use all the modern technological conditions to try best to make value for others."



JD.com on August 14 reported a 43.6 percent increase in revenue in its second quarter ending on June 30 from last year, reaching 93.2 billion yuan ($13.98 billion). However, net loss attributable to the company's shareholders increased to 496.4 million yuan from 252.3 million yuan last year, according to Reuters.





