Bieber drops new song, still wants to be ‘Friends’

Justin Bieber may have canceled a world tour, been banned from China and issued a recent confessional, but he still wants to be friends, if his new song is anything to go by.



He released the three-minute "Friends," seemingly a plea for an ex-girlfriend to not cut him off completely post break-up, Thursday to positive reviews and adulation from his dizzy fan base.



"Can we still be friends? Can we still be friends? Doesn't have to end, and if it ends, can we be friends?" croons the pop star.



The track is a collaboration with producer BloodPop, and songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter, the dream team behind his runaway hit "Sorry" from his spectacularly successful 2015 album Purpose.



Bieber's personal antics might have become regular tabloid fodder, but the 23-year-old's music career has spent the summer soaring to new heights.



His remix version of Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi's mega hit "Despacito" has reigned No.1 in the US charts for 14 straight weeks and smashed a record for streams across all formats.



But Bieber abruptly canceled the remainder of his world tour in July, citing "unforeseen circumstances."



In July, China said Bieber was not welcome to perform in the country due to his "bad behavior," saying he had a lot of growing up to do if he wanted to return.





