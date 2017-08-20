Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT









telecommunications scam



电信诈骗



(diànxìn zhàpiàn)

A: Phones scams are getting more and more rampant nowadays. These swindlers are using all sorts of illegal means to steal citizens personal information.



现在的电信诈骗真的是越来越猖獗,这些骗子通过很多非法渠道盗取公民太多的个人信息了。



(xiànzài de diànxìn zhàpiàn zhēnde shì yuè lái yuè chānɡjué, zhèxiē piànzi tōnɡɡuò hěnduō fēifǎ qúdào dàoqǔ ɡōnɡmín tàiduō de ɡèrén xìnxī le.)

B: Yup. These criminals never run out of tricks. It really is hard to defend against them.



是啊。而且犯罪分子的花招层出不穷,真是令人防不胜防啊。



(shì a. érqiě fànzuì fēnzǐ de huāzhāo cénɡchū bùqiónɡ,zhēnshì lìnɡrén fánɡbù shènɡfánɡ a.)

A: You are right. The best defense is still to stay alert. As soon as you get a strange phone call, you should report it to the police.



没错,不过最好的防护措施还是提高自我警惕。一旦接到异常电话要立刻报警。



(méicuò, bùɡuò zuìhǎo de fánɡhù cuòshī háishì tíɡāo zìwǒ jǐnɡtì. yīdàn jiēdào yìchánɡ diànhuà yào lìkè bàojǐnɡ.)