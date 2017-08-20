puzzle









ACROSS



1 Any LP



5 Joke around



9 Elaborate prank



14 Serious about



15 Wheel holder



16 Venue for big-time wrestling



17 Mix



18 Express praise for



19 Continue, as a subscription



20 Line introducing a spy



23 "B.C." insect



24 Black ___ (20-Across activity)



25 Like an angle greater than 90 degrees



28 Save from harm



30 Hobby shop offering



32 Pull up the rear



33 Toughen, as glass or steel



35 Hurt by a bee



37 Line from a remorseful Tom Cruise



40 It supports your cooking endeavors



41 Marine mollusk



42 Abbr. for the day's two dozen



43 Type of bran



44 Forklifted platform



48 City in West Texas



51 Address to bookmark



52 Beer variety



53 Line to motivate Tom Hanks



57 Popcorn go-with



59 Rushes to, as a celebrity



60 Experiment with a new room design



61 Sharp mountain ridge



62 Relaxing places for the pampered



63 Gulf off the coast of Yemen



64 More desperately dry, as land



65 Bingo relative



66 Humpback hordes

DOWN



1 Ban, as an attorney



2 Recite a mantra



3 Military hitches



4 What a mobile phone eliminates



5 Spicy pepper



6 Test relatives



7 Change direction abruptly



8 "Bill & ___ Excellent Adventure" (1989 film)



9 Chocolate substitute



10 "___ we all?"



11 "The Pit and the ___"



12 Between 1 and 3, on a clock



13 Not yet cooked



21 Sudden jarring movement



22 Automaton, in sci-fi slang



26 Mentally stable



27 Breakfast staple



29 Birth veil



30 Broken and then some



31 Terrible problems, as of society



34 Mrs. Peel of "The Avengers"



35 Is a shoplifter



36 Reveal verbally



37 Meter relative



38 Onlooker



39 Strong coffee drink



40 Despite, in old poems



43 Awkward goofball



45 Texas city on the Rio Grande



46 Dodged



47 Inserts for mortises



49 Expensive hotel accommodation



50 Villainous expression



51 Not rural



54 City of Siberia



55 Tool for catching a calf



56 Snare in a web



57 Country mothers



58 Stuff picked out in mines





solution





