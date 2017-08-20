Crossword

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/8/20 16:18:39

puzzle





ACROSS

  1 Any LP

  5 Joke around

  9 Elaborate prank

 14 Serious about

 15 Wheel holder

 16 Venue for big-time wrestling

 17 Mix

 18 Express praise for

 19 Continue, as a subscription

 20 Line introducing a spy

 23 "B.C." insect

 24 Black ___ (20-Across activity)

 25 Like an angle greater than 90 degrees

 28 Save from harm

 30 Hobby shop offering

 32 Pull up the rear

 33 Toughen, as glass or steel

 35 Hurt by a bee

 37 Line from a remorseful Tom Cruise

 40 It supports your cooking endeavors

 41 Marine mollusk

 42 Abbr. for the day's two dozen

 43 Type of bran

 44 Forklifted platform

 48 City in West Texas

 51 Address to bookmark

 52 Beer variety

 53 Line to motivate Tom Hanks

 57 Popcorn go-with

 59 Rushes to, as a celebrity

 60 Experiment with a new room design

 61 Sharp mountain ridge

 62 Relaxing places for the pampered

 63 Gulf off the coast of Yemen

 64 More desperately dry, as land

 65 Bingo relative

 66 Humpback hordes

DOWN

  1 Ban, as an attorney

  2 Recite a mantra

  3 Military hitches

  4 What a mobile phone eliminates

  5 Spicy pepper

  6 Test relatives

  7 Change direction abruptly

  8 "Bill & ___ Excellent Adventure" (1989 film)

  9 Chocolate substitute

 10 "___ we all?"

 11 "The Pit and the ___"

 12 Between 1 and 3, on a clock

 13 Not yet cooked

 21 Sudden jarring movement

 22 Automaton, in sci-fi slang

 26 Mentally stable

 27 Breakfast staple

 29 Birth veil

 30 Broken and then some

 31 Terrible problems, as of society

 34 Mrs. Peel of "The Avengers"

 35 Is a shoplifter

 36 Reveal verbally

 37 Meter relative

 38 Onlooker

 39 Strong coffee drink

 40 Despite, in old poems

 43 Awkward goofball

 45 Texas city on the Rio Grande

 46 Dodged

 47 Inserts for mortises

 49 Expensive hotel accommodation

 50 Villainous expression

 51 Not rural

 54 City of Siberia

 55 Tool for catching a calf

 56 Snare in a web

 57 Country mothers

 58 Stuff picked out in mines

solution



 



