puzzle
ACROSS
1 Any LP
5 Joke around
9 Elaborate prank
14 Serious about
15 Wheel holder
16 Venue for big-time wrestling
17 Mix
18 Express praise for
19 Continue, as a subscription
20 Line introducing a spy
23 "B.C." insect
24 Black ___ (20-Across activity)
25 Like an angle greater than 90 degrees
28 Save from harm
30 Hobby shop offering
32 Pull up the rear
33 Toughen, as glass or steel
35 Hurt by a bee
37 Line from a remorseful Tom Cruise
40 It supports your cooking endeavors
41 Marine mollusk
42 Abbr. for the day's two dozen
43 Type of bran
44 Forklifted platform
48 City in West Texas
51 Address to bookmark
52 Beer variety
53 Line to motivate Tom Hanks
57 Popcorn go-with
59 Rushes to, as a celebrity
60 Experiment with a new room design
61 Sharp mountain ridge
62 Relaxing places for the pampered
63 Gulf off the coast of Yemen
64 More desperately dry, as land
65 Bingo relative
66 Humpback hordes
DOWN
1 Ban, as an attorney
2 Recite a mantra
3 Military hitches
4 What a mobile phone eliminates
5 Spicy pepper
6 Test relatives
7 Change direction abruptly
8 "Bill & ___ Excellent Adventure" (1989 film)
9 Chocolate substitute
10 "___ we all?"
11 "The Pit and the ___"
12 Between 1 and 3, on a clock
13 Not yet cooked
21 Sudden jarring movement
22 Automaton, in sci-fi slang
26 Mentally stable
27 Breakfast staple
29 Birth veil
30 Broken and then some
31 Terrible problems, as of society
34 Mrs. Peel of "The Avengers"
35 Is a shoplifter
36 Reveal verbally
37 Meter relative
38 Onlooker
39 Strong coffee drink
40 Despite, in old poems
43 Awkward goofball
45 Texas city on the Rio Grande
46 Dodged
47 Inserts for mortises
49 Expensive hotel accommodation
50 Villainous expression
51 Not rural
54 City of Siberia
55 Tool for catching a calf
56 Snare in a web
57 Country mothers
58 Stuff picked out in mines
solution