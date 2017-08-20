Happy birthday:



Feel free to lend a helping hand to someone in need, but don't do it expecting a reward for your assistance. Travel will open the door to new experiences and exciting opportunities. Your lucky numbers: 2, 3, 6, 12, 18.



Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will be able to get your name out there by offering your services for a reduced price. It may bother you that you aren't making as much money, so try and think of it as a marketing investment. Blue will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



A close friend will help you look objectively at an issue with which you are emotionally tied. By seeing things clearly, you will know what to do. Business matters will require your personal attention. ✭✭✭✭

Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Discipline and dedication will bring you even closer to your goals. No matter how tough things may get, you will eventually get what you want so long as you do not give up. You will encounter some amazing deals if you head out shopping today. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will get far today if you maintain a positive outlook on things. Do not allow someone else's negative viewpoint keep you from success. The stars will shine on you when it comes to financial matters. ✭✭✭✭







Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



A precious job opportunity is heading your way, so make sure you keep your eyes peeled. Consult with people who know the ins and outs of the situation and if everything looks good, go for it. ✭✭✭✭







Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Romance is in the air today. If you are single, you are bound to meet someone who catches your eye; if you are already committed, this will be a great time for a nice evening together. ✭✭✭



Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Do not be afraid to stand up for your point of view if you feel you are in the right. However, make sure you remain open to other points of view. A financial or legal issue will require that you act immediately, so make sure you do not hesitate. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



You should not count on others to take care of things for you. As the saying goes: If you want something done right, do it yourself. Do not jump at the first opportunity that crosses your path. Something better is coming around the corner. ✭✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



While it may seem like life is against you, this is actually just a temporary run of bad luck. Keep your head down for the time being. Once your luck has changed you will be able to burst onto the scene once again. ✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Don't place your faith in gossip or rumors, they will only lead you down the wrong path. Lady Luck will be at your side when it comes to money. This will be an excellent time to take a look at the stock market. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



Do not hesitate to stand up for yourself. If someone tries to take credit for your work, make sure to set the record straight and get the acclaim you deserve. A friend will help you discover a great opportunity. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Today will prove to be the perfect time to head out and have some grand adventures. Take a break from the norm by doing something completely unexpected. ✭✭✭✭