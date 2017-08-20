QIN YIFENG’S WORKS

Yuz Museum is set to open Qin Yifeng's solo exhibition, QIN YIFENG'S WORKS. This is the first exhibition of a set of film negatives by Qin that has already drawn widespread attention in the art world. Qin Yifeng (born in 1961) is an established artist based in Shanghai who has engaged himself in the creation of art for more than 30 years. He learned calligraphy in childhood, the spiritual cultivation and formal aesthetics of which deeply influenced his artistic creation. In 1992, Qin established a new painting style called xianchang (field of lines). In the early stage of xianchang, the cube, constructed by lines, is created as a visual subject to explore the composition of lines and planes, the relationship between two and three dimensions, as well as overlapping and twisting of space. The artist abandoned the cube and gradually developed a style of pureness. His use of color has become more solemn and tranquil, creating different variations of formal aesthetics, spatial relationships, virtual-real visions and mood atmospheres in a simple composition. Qin is also a collector and researcher of Ming Dynasty (1368-1644)wooden furniture, out of which he makes unique photographic works. This work will be on display at the exhibition.



Date: September 2 to December 3, 10 am to 9 pm



Venue: Yuz Museum, West Bund Shanghai



Address: 35 Fenggu Road 丰谷路35号



Admission: 150 yuan



Call 6426-1901 for more details

