Chinese women diagnosed with breast cancer at younger age

The risk of developing breast cancer increases with age, but Chinese women are being diagnosed at a younger age compared to their Western counterparts, according to China Anti-Cancer Association.



The average age of Chinese women being diagnosed with breast cancer is between 45 and 55, about 10 or even 20 years younger than their counterparts in Western countries, said Zhang Jin, vice chair of breast cancer committee of the association.



Zhang, also a doctor, said more than 10 percent breast cancer patients were aged below 35.



Breast cancer is the most common malignant tumor among women. According to an annual cancer report, about 279,000 new breast cancer cases reported in China each year, up more than 2 percent each year.



If detected early, 95 percent of breast cancer patients can be cured.However, challenges remain in rural and remote areas where patients often do not get tested until it is too late.



"Self-examination is important, but it cannot replace cancer check-ups," said Zhang. "With improved medical technology, the treatment of breast cancer involves not only survival but also the quality of life of patients in the future."

