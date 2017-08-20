Iran's parliament approves most cabinet nominees

Iran's parliament on Sunday approved most of the cabinet nominees proposed by President Hassan Rouhani.



Lawmakers gave votes of confidence to 16 ministers of 18-member cabinet proposed by Rouhani.



The nominee for the minister of power was rejected. Rouhani had not introduced a candidate for the minister of sciences, researches and technology and will appoint a candidate for the post in the coming days.



Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani announced the vote results after four days of debating over the qualification of 17 ministerial nominees.

