Islamic organ condemns terror attack in Barcelona

The Islamic Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) condemned on Sunday the terrorist attack targeting civilians in the heart of the Spanish city of Barcelona.



ISESCO described in a statement this criminal attack as an "abhorrent" act perpetrated by unscrupulous terrorists, in blatant violation of human rights and universal values.



ISESCO expressed its solidarity with Spain in the fight against terrorism, conveyed its condolences to the families of the victims, and wished the injured a speedy recovery, the statement added.



At least 13 people were killed and 50 others injured when a van ploughed into a busy pedestrian zone in Las Ramblas tourist district of Barcelona Thursday, according to Spanish authorities.

