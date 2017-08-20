Egypt gears up to host tourism fair in Red Sea resort

Over 160 companies from about 30 countries will participate in Sharm Travel Market (STM) to be held in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el Sheikh on Sept. 15-18.



The STM is aimed at boosting the exchange of tourists among the participating countries, STM supervisor Mohamed Fawzi said Saturday.



More than 10,000 people from travel agencies and companies, hotels and international media will be present at the event, Fawzi said.



He noted that Sharm el Sheikh bourse will hold its annual conference within four days in the city's market.



Fawzi said that the bourse will be an opportunity for boosting relations in the tourism domain and a chance for the international exhibitors to be in contact with regional and international clients.

