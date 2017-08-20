Egypt seeks to draw on foreign educational experience

Egypt's Education Minister Tareq Shawky said Saturday that the ministry plans to draw on experiences of Japanese and foreign schools to develop Egyptian curricula.



At a press conference following a meeting with Prime Minister Sherif Ismail, Shawky said that the new system is planned to be applied in 2018.



Up to 1.8 million school books would be printed for preparatory stage students to learn about inventions that were created throughout the Arab and Islamic history.



Asked about start date of the new school year, he said it would be set during a meeting by the Supreme Education Council of Pre-University Education.

