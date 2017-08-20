1st LD: Iraqi PM announces start of Tal Afar liberation operation

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Sunday the start of a military operation to oust Islamic State (IS) militants from Tal Afar, 60 km west of Mosul.

The operation comes six weeks after Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, was liberated.

Abadi announced the start of the new operation in a televised speech at dawn of Sunday.

Mosul was declared liberated on June 10 after a fierce nine-month battle between Iraqi security forces and IS group with Hashd and Peshmerga securing outlying towns and areas.

