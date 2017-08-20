Chinese streaming site iQiyi announces seven new animation projects

Chinese streaming giant iQiyi announced seven new Chinese animation projects in Beijing Friday, with the goal of moving the company beyond a platform for films and TV shows to become a production base for China's domestic animation industry.



According to iQiyi, an animated feature film adaptation of hit 2016 novel Whales of Four Seas by author Ma Boyong will be released in 2018.



Additionally, adaptations of comic book Voice of Fox and online novel The Demonic King Chases His Wife are currently being produced by Japanese studios Tezuka Production and the Success Corporation.



This is not the first time that iQiyi has cooperated with Japanese animation studios.



War of Dragon Heart, an iQiyi co-produced animated adaptation of the popular Japanese mobile game Seisen Cerberus, has aired in China, Japan, South Korea and other Asian countries, and has even been introduced to European markets.



An overall increase in quality Chinese animation has led to domestic productions heading overseas, including Japan, a leading figure in the global animation industry.





