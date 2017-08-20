Maintenance men

Have you wondered who places all those thousands of shared bikes on sidewalks? You may expect technology, but that is only half the answer. Though most companies boast precise GPS technologies to track their shared bikes, it can't be done without the manual labor of their maintenance staff, who collect the bikes in vans to drop them off in busier areas. "The technology is important, but only manual work can get the things better done," said an ofo maintenance man surnamed Cui.

An ofo maintenance man collects broken shared bikes from the roadside. Photos: CFP

Shanghai's 40 C temperatures this summer have become the new normal. However it didn't stop shared bike maintenance staff from shuttling back and forth to fix broken bikes or transport shared bikes to where they are more needed.It is 8 am on a sweltering morning. A truck fully packed with shared bikes parks near Xintiandi metro station. The staff are carefully moving bikes out of the truck onto a strip of pavement marked by a white line.Cui is in charge of ofo's bike maintenance for Huangpu district. His job is to patrol the district, hunting for broken bikes or messy bike zones. In cases when he spots a shortage of bikes, he will immediately call in a transporting truck to drop off more.Ofo has maintenance teams of various sizes in different regions of each district. When an order is dispatched, the maintenance team rides out to the destination on their scooters. Cui, however, doesn't have a particular region because he needs to oversee the entire district, which is small in size but important as Shanghai's downtown area."There are many office buildings in Hungpu district, so the demand for shared bikes changes depending on the time of day," said Cui, adding that he installed a pedometer in his phone and found that he walks at least 20,000 steps per day.A typical day starts at 9 am and ends at 6 pm. This summer has been especially hard on the movers. "Some of my coworkers almost couldn't make it," said Cui, who explained that the 40 C temperatures pushed him to his physical limit. He recently suffered from a heatstroke for two days."I couldn't afford to rest and wouldn't dare to rest, especially at lunchtime, when others are taking the rest," he added.

An ofo maintenance man finds a damaged shared bike on the roadside.

There are always weird situations in Cui's line of work. One day a member from his team reported that a shared bike was being kept by an elderly man in his apartment as his own property. The previous team members sent to take the bike back were all savagely attacked by the man.It's a physically demanding and busy job, but Cui said he is touched by the small incidents. "Many of my team members find personal properties left behind in the bike baskets. Instead of keeping it, they take it to me. We then contact the owner using data," said Cui. They have returned computers, files and briefcases.Cui has been in the shared bike business for only nine months. He started on the night shift, which begins at 8 pm and ends at 6 am. "It was quite busy. There is no time for sleep," said Cui.He believes he is lucky to work in this burgeoning new industry with peers of the same age as him. When the city is transformed by the bike sharing industry, Cui said he hopes to make a difference as well."I am young. It's nothing to take pains. At least I am fulfilled when I finish a day's work," said Cui. It is estimated that Shanghai currently has 1,500 people doing the same job as Cui.Translated by the Global Times based on Shanghai Morning Post

A shared bike whose QR code was vandalized by green paint

Broken shared bikes wait to be fixed

A maintenance man sorts out shared bikes in a messy bike zone.

Broken shared bikes to be fixed on the roadside

A shared bike abandoned in the green belt of a residential compound in Yangpu district