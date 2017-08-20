Word Matters

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT

"So gross!"A rat suddenly fell onto a tea trolley from the ceiling of a hotpot restaurant in Yangpu district at dinnertime Friday. Yuan, a customer who was dining with friends, said the rat died shortly after several spasms. According to a local market watchdog, the restaurant was exterminating its establishment for rats at the time of the incident. Another customer complained on the Internet the same day that a rat was seen running through the same restaurant's fruit buffet.