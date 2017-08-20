Think twice before paying for expensive private gym lessons

Illustration: Lu Ting/GT









White-collar workers in Shanghai recently complained to local media that, after spending 28,000 yuan ($4,199) on one-to-one fitness training lessons at a local gym, their coaches continued to upsell them on extra courses. After refusing, the coaches revealed their true colors and stopped answering their calls or messages.



I know what these customers are going through because I experienced exactly the same thing. Last spring I joined a gym in my neighborhood, which has multiple branches around Shanghai and China. I was trying to get in shape for my upcoming autumn wedding.



I paid a yearly membership fee of about 5,000 yuan, after which a coach checked my weight, body fat and water percentage and other indices. His response was that I was so unhealthy that it seemed "I just recovered from a major illness." This, of course, was just part of his sales tactic to hook me for what was going to happen next.



He tried to upsell me on a private, one-on-one fitness package so that he could "guide me on how to improve my physique." My desire to look my very best for my wedding got the better of me, so I agreed to pay another 6,000 yuan.



Just when I thought all the strong-arm sales tactics were over and we could start training, another coach came in the office and said how "stretching" classes could lower my risk of injury and make my workouts more effective. In a moment of true weakness, I doled out yet another 6,000 yuan.



A month later, while I was exercising on the gym floor, another coach approached me. This time it was to sign me up for boxing lessons, "a great exercise that can complement my fitness." I declined because it was too expensive, but after giving me a "discount," I caved and handed over yet another 6,000 yuan!



In all I spent about 23,000 yuan in the hopes of physically transforming myself for my big day. Was it worth it? With a lot of effort and determination, I did tone my body. But I don't think my results had anything to do with all the expensive classes I paid for.



To begin with, I only attended a few stretching and boxing lessons, because I just didn't enjoy them. Also, during the first few months at the gym, my coach was changed three times. Each time I was given the same reason for their leaving: "family matters." So there was never anyone who really followed my regimen or monitored my progress.



Thinking about it today, if I had just gone on a diet and jogged at a park every day, I most likely would have achieved the same results.



These gym coaches don't care about the health or progress of their clients. They are vampires who just want to suck the last drop of money out of your AliPay account. My first coach confessed to me right before he quit that coaches must fill a monthly sales quota. If they can't, they must pay the gym! He had to cancel our private lessons numerous times because his manager insisted he spend more time signing up new customers.



Although it was mostly my fault that I allowed them to sucker me into spending more money on classes, these gyms still should share some responsibility in the dissatisfaction of their members.



And it's not just Shanghai; this kind of unscrupulous sales practice by gyms and beauty salons is now quite rampant in other Asian metropolises where fitness and tone physiques have become all the rage among young adults. Last year, a mentally challenged man in Hong Kong was forced to sign a contract for HK$250,000 ($31,961.5) by aggressive gym staff. In another case, a coach was sentenced to 40 months imprisonment in 2015 for tricking four customers to sign a credit card bill of HK$1.4 million.



For those of you who want to join a gym, my advice is to bring a strong-willed friend with you when you sign up, so you won't be intimidated by these aggressive salesmen. Always ask if there's a grace period before you sign a contract, so that you can still get refund if you change your mind later. And remember, money can't buy you a healthy body. Only hard work can.



The opinions expressed in this article are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Global Times.