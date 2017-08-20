Ninety-year-old Bund clock resumes ticking

The 90-year-old clock on the Shanghai Customs House tower has resumed working after brief maintenance Friday, according to thepaper.cn.



The 79-meter-high clock tower is a landmark of Shanghai's Bund. Completed in 1927, it is the highest in Asia and the third highest in the world. The clock has gone through four generations of keepers.



The clock tower rang its first bell on New Year's Day of 1928 with the famous British melody "Westminster." In 1996, the music was changed to Chinese "Dongfanghong." From 2003, "Dongfanghong" has become the clock's permanent music.



As the sister clock of London's Big Ben, the clock's components were all shipped from the UK. After many decades, some parts have become worn and require maintenance.



In the winter of 2015, the clock was suspended for a mechanical failure. This July it lost precision due to the hot weather.





