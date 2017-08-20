New policy says no new shared bikes in Shanghai

To resolve the growing problem of excessive bike sharing, Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission announced Friday that no new shared bikes will be allowed into circulation.



Any violation by shared bike companies will be regarded as a breach of credit and recorded in their corporate credit profile, Laodong Daily reported.



The new policy also requires companies to organize improperly parked bikes. If not, the authority will commission a third party to do it at the cost of the provider. The companies should also be responsible for timely dispatching and maintenance of malfunctioning bikes.



According to the authority, companies failing to abide by the new policy will be banned or restricted from operating in Shanghai. Companies including Mobike and ofo have shown their full support of the new policy.





