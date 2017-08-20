Iraqi forces liberate IS-held village in western Tal Afar

Iraqi security forces and Popular Mobilization troops managed to liberate Tal al Saban village in western Tal Afar, Iraqi news agency reported on Sunday.



In a televised speech at dawn Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of Tal Afar military operation.



The operation comes six weeks after Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, was liberated.



Mosul was declared liberated on June 10 after nine months of fierce battles between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State terrorist group with Hashd and Peshmerga securing outlying towns and areas.

