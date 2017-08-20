115 militants killed in Afghan forces' operations in 24 hours: gov't

Up to 115 armed militants were killed and 105 others wounded during operations launched by the Afghan security forces within a day, said the country's Defense Ministry on Sunday.



"The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces conducted 20 clean up operations, 22 special operations and two night raid operations in 13 of the 34 Afghan provinces over the past 24 hours. As a result 115 militants were killed, 105 injured and three others arrested," the ministry said in a statement providing daily operational updates.



The joint Afghan forces also destroyed three militants' vehicles, 16 motorcycles and five bunkers besides seizing weapons and ammunition during the operations, the statement said, without adding if there were any casualties on the side of security forces.



Afghan security forces beefed up security operations against militants. But the insurgents responded by attacks and bombings.



On Saturday night, the militants blew up an electricity tower in restive northern Kunduz province. The destroyed tower is part of a power transmission line sending imported power from Tajikistan to Kabul and eastern provinces, according to Hamidullah, head of provincial power department.

