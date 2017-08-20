AU strongly condemns attack in Barcelona

The African Union (AU) has condemned the attack that has claimed lives and caused injuries in Barcelona, Spain.



The Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has strongly condemned the terrorist attack carried out in Barcelona's Las Ramblas area, in which thirteen lives were lost and dozens injured, according to an AU statement on Sunday.



The Chairperson of the AU Commission has conveyed his most sincere condolences to the bereaved families of the victims, and wished those wounded speedy recovery.



He has further expressed AU's solidarity with the people and government of Spain.



Stating that the attack highlights, once again, the insidious threat posed by terrorism to all regions and nations around the world, the Chairperson has called on the international community to persist in the efforts to prevent violent extremism.



He underlined that Spain remains a critical partner of AU in the area, noting the important contribution it has made over the years to AU's efforts to promote the role of victims of terrorism, and civil society as a whole, in preventing and countering violent extremism.

