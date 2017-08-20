UAE researchers develop new security computer chip

Researchers at New York University (NYU) in the United Arab Emirates have developed new innovations in computer chip technology, state news agency WAM reported Sunday.



According to the WAM report, the researchers developed a chip secured by a secret key "so that only authorised users may utilise them."



The new It product is also "immune to reverse-engineering, logic-locked computer chips will provide future users with new guarantees of security for their devices," said NYU Abu Dhabi.



It added that this chip can be unlocked only by loading the secret binary key on its memory. "Without it, the chip will not work. Only when the secret key has been loaded will the microprocessor unit inside execute the program loaded on its memory."



NYUAD's Dfx research team designed two different chips over the past year, utilising commercial and in-house developed software tools to help them build a baseline chip as well as their logic-locked chip.

