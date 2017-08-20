Beijing Party chief calls for more historical homes to be opened to public

The former residences of notable people and historical courtyard houses should be opened to the public, Beijing's Party chief said recently, to preserve local customs and highlight the local culture.



In order to "awaken the cultural memories of Beijing," Cai Qi called on Friday for the city's historic streets and neighborhoods to be "well-constructed" and for sites of interest to be opened to visitors.



His remarks were made at the maiden meeting of the National Cultural Center Construction Leading Group, the Beijing Evening Post reported.



It is Beijing's duty to strengthen the construction of a national cultural center and to fulfill the strategic goal of building an "international first-tier harmonious livable capital," Cai said.



The city's government should also encourage the construction of bookstores, museums, libraries and theaters across the city, taking in private investment, Cai said.



The city's cultural innovation industries need to be "scalable and clustered," he added. These industries earned some 357 billion yuan in 2016, making up over 14 percent of Beijing's GDP.



The National Cultural Center Construction Leading Group, which is headed by top Beijing officials, is in charge of planning the future of both Beijing's and China's cultural resources.



People who work in cultural clusters should be passionate about culture and try their best to promote both mainstream culture and niche subcultures, Chen Jining, the acting Beijing mayor said at the meeting.



Culture is the city's soul and the government should utilize Beijing's advantages - capital culture, red tourism and creative industries - to drive Beijing's economy, Cai said.



