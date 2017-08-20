Xi’an pays for tourist potty passes

The home of China's terracotta warriors is paying local business to open their bathrooms to its summer tsunami of tourists in order to help with shortages.



Businesses in the city of Xi'an, Shaanxi Province stand to receive 3,000 yuan ($500) a month for letting tourists relieve themselves, media reported on Saturday.



The measure aims to address issues such as long lines for women's restrooms and unideal distribution of public toilets, the paper reported.



Participating facilities in hotels, restaurants and cinemas must be properly equipped with deodorizers, insect strips and be cleaned by designated sanitation crews.



The open bathrooms must be available for at least eight hours daily, the report read.



More than 500 million tourists have visited the ancient city between 2011 and 2015, according to a provincial statistics report on tourism, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The report attributed efficient transport and "abundant resources" to the boom, the Xinhua report read.





