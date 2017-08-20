South Korea’s ‘Poop School’ to change name

A South Korean elementary school whose name means "shit" has decided to adopt a more fragrant moniker, school officials said Friday.



Many Korean names and words are based on Chinese characters, so when rendered in the Hangul alphabet they can have the same spelling, but multiple meanings.



The unfortunate consequence for the Daebyun Elementary School in Busan is that human feces are the first thing that come to mind when Koreans hear its name.



They have mounted a campaign to change the name, gathering more than 4,000 signatures since April, a school official told AFP.





