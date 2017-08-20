Man detained for online gripes about hospital’s food

A former patient at a State-run hospital was detained after he complained online that its cafeteria food was overpriced and of poor quality, media reported on Saturday.



Police took the man, surnamed Zhang, into custody following an investigation into the widely-circulated post about his stay at Shexian Hospital in Handan, Hebei Province, local media reported.



The post, titled "The cafeteria at Shexian county new hospital serves poor, expensive and small portions of food. Is this really a hospital for [serving] the people?" circulated on Sina Weibo, as well as Baidu and Sohu forums.



Zhang was detained for "fabricating facts" and "disturbing social order," the report read.



County authorities said the post "had an adverse effect on the hospital's work," without elaborating.



Regardless, Zhang's post garnered support online. Some complained that noodle dishes at the canteen promising meat had none, while others said that the new hospital is remote and there are no other food options in the area.



The new hospital was opened in December 2016 to much fanfare. It is funded by the county government.



Municipal authorities are continuing the investigation.



"The case is going to be re-examined. If problem found in law enforcement, remediation must be immediately carried out," Handan Public Security Bureau posted on Sina Weibo Sunday.





