Brazilian fuel unit set for listing in November: media report

Citigroup Inc and seven other banks will underwrite the IPO of Petroleo Brasileiro SA's fuel distribution unit, also known as Petrobras, which will likely occur in November, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said.



The state-controlled oil company is considering whether to list BR Distribuidora SA in Sao Paulo and New York, where a growing number of investors have shown interest in the transaction, said the person, who spoke anonymously over the weekend.



Petrobras has stuck with Citigroup's investment banking unit since the idea of an IPO for BR Distribuidora was first floated early in 2015. Between 30 percent and 35 percent of BR Distribuidora could be sold in the IPO by November, which the person said could be the last "market window" of this year.



The oil company has also enlisted the investment-banking units of Bank of America Corp, Morgan Stanley & Co, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Banco do Brasil SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Bradesco SA and Banco Santander Brasil SA as underwriters, the person added.



Petrobras declined to comment. The person declined to elaborate on the potential size and additional terms of the IPO.



Media representatives for Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Itau, Bradesco and Banco do Brasil declined to comment.



By lining up a list of top-notch banks for the plan, Petrobras is signaling that the IPO is key to boosting productivity and diminishing political meddling in subsidiaries like BR Distribuidora, bankers recently said. According to one of them, the fate of the IPO hinges on "a strong underwriter lineup and a clear commitment to stricter governance."



Preferred shares of Petrobras, the company's most widely traded class of stock, closed 4.2 percent higher on Friday at 13.60 reais ($4.33), a two-week high.



By listing BR Distribuidora on more than one exchange, Petrobras could bolster demand for the stock and give investors greater choice over where they can trade. The IPO is also a test for Petrobras, which recently faced a US government probe linked to a corruption scandal in Brazil.



After a series of interruptions in the past two years, Petrobras revived the BR Distribuidora IPO in June to cut debt and capital spending in low-return activities. Petrobras is increasingly relying on asset sales and spinoffs to trim the largest debt burden of any major oil company.





