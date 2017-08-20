Technology can help realize communism: JD.com CEO

Liu Qiangdong, founder and CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, stirred up a debate online after he suggested in a recently published report that with technology advancing in recent years, China can fully realize a communist society, with neither poor nor rich people and all companies being nationalized.



"Throughout the past, many people believed that communism is something that can't be achieved, but with the technologies we have laid out in the last two or three years, I have come to recognize that communism can indeed be achieved in our generation," Liu said in an interview that was recorded in November 2016 and aired by Yicai over the weekend, according to an excerpt of the transcript published on domestic news website sina.com Sunday.



Liu added that robots now can handle all the work and the government can equally distribute wealth to all people, so "there will be no more poor or rich people and all the companies will be nationalized."



Given that such comments from a top executive of a private company are rare and most company executives generally refrain from being outspoken about politics in China, his comments immediately drew wild debate online, and some netizens seemed to accuse Liu of hypocrisy.



"Why then did you go and get listed in the US?" one user commented on the interview excerpt on sina.com. JD.com is traded on the NASDAQ.



"So from now on, can I not pay when I buy things on JD.com?" another comment read.



It was not immediately clear how his comments, which were made last year, suddenly came to such notice.



Liu responded Sunday, saying that his comments had been taken out of context.



In a post on his Weibo microblog, Liu said the interview with TV personality Qin Shuo was focused on how artificial intelligence and other technologies could help create wealth for people and society.



"The deduction and supposition (in this context) has deviated from my original meaning," Liu said, urging people to stop reading too much and circulating "the erroneous reports."



Qin, the reporter who interviewed Liu, Sunday offered a firm defense of Liu's comments by saying that the remarks were taken out of context. "Some commentators based their opinions on imagination and small snippets of the interview, departing far from the context and true meaning of the interviewee's and interviewer's sentiments," Qing wrote in a post on ifeng.com.



Qin further clarified that, to his understanding, Liu was talking about communism in a sense that new technologies could "liberate human labor and carry out accurate and convenient product distribution."



Qin also wrote: "we are far from a communist society, but given as a great, rich ideal and its humanitarian temperament, the light of communism will always shine on us."



He further noted that Liu's comments made him realize that "everybody is a communist if he or she has a heart to help others and use all the modern technological conditions to try their best to make value for others."



JD.com on August 14 reported a 43.6 percent increase in second-quarter revenue to 93.2 billion yuan ($13.98 billion).





