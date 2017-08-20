Making Headlines

Mid-year financial statements



This week 1,190 companies listed in the Chinese mainland bourses will release their first-half financial statements, the Shenzhen and Shanghai Stock Exchange said.



Of those, 812 have already announced estimates, with 574 saying that they expect higher net profit and 91 companies estimating a net loss.



The first-half net profit of Tongli Cement and Huaxin Cement will jump by more than 85 times thanks to big increases in cement prices.



China-Indonesia dialogue



China and Indonesia will hold the sixth vice-premier-level dialogue and the third session of the bilateral high-level economic dialogue on Monday and Tuesday in Beijing, according to a statement on the website of the State Council, China's cabinet.



They will hold in-depth discussion of bilateral ties, political, economic and security issues and regional and international issues of common concern, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in the statement.



China believes that the meetings will enhance mutual trust and cooperation to forge ahead with the comprehensive strategic partnership, she said.



Industrial profits for July



The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is scheduled to announce profits for China's industrial companies for July on Sunday.



In June, profits surged 19.1 percent year-on-year to 727.78 billion yuan ($107.83 billion), accelerating 2.4 percentage points from the growth rate in May, the NBS said. The increase was boosted by strong profit growth in the steel and vehicle sectors.









