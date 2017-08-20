Ofo launches in Seattle

China's leading bike-sharing platform Ofo aims to expand business to at least 200 cities in 20 countries and regions by 2017 with daily orders hitting 20 million, co-founder Zhang Siding said Saturday during the China Entrepreneurs Forum.



Ofo announced Thursday it had entered Seattle, becoming China's first official bike-sharing operator in the US after trial operations in California, news website ifeng.com reported.



Ofo, the world's largest bike-sharing platform, now offers services in more than 170 cities in eight countries. The number of its yellow bikes has exceeded 8 million, the report said.

