Shouqi eyes overseas market

Beijing-based Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, a car-hailing platform under State-owned Beijing Shouqi Group, plans to provide car-hailing services through its app for overseas users, Japanese business publication Nikkei reported Thursday.



The platform aims to expand its services to 1,500 cities in 130 countries and regions by the end of September, according to the report.



Southeast Asia including Thailand and the Philippines will be the center, while the European market should also be actively explored, the report said.





