Mainland stresses common political foundation for peaceful cross-Strait development

The Chinese mainland is willing to maintain communication and increase dialogue with the Kuomintang (KMT) party to jointly safeguard peace across the Taiwan Strait, a mainland spokesperson said Sunday.



Wu Den-yih assumed office as chairman of the Taiwan-based KMT party at its twentieth party congress on Sunday, which adopted a new policy platform.



In response to the policy platform that touches on the cross-Strait relations, An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said, "We are willing to uphold the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations as well as the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait with the KMT party on the basis of adhering to the 1992 Consensus, which embodies the one-China principle, and opposing 'Taiwan independence.'"



An said that the cross-Strait relationship is facing complicated and serious situations at present.



An said that leaders of the Communist Party of China and the KMT party issued in 2005 the "common aspirations and prospects of cross-strait peace and development," and confirmed the adherence to the 1992 Consensus and the opposition to "Taiwan independence" as the common political foundation.



On such foundation, the two parties had enhanced communication and interaction, promoted the peaceful development of the cross-Strait relations, and improved the well-being of the people on both sides of the strait, An said.



On Sunday, Wu Den-yih also said the KMT would continue to firmly oppose "Taiwan independence," comply with the 1992 Consensus, carry forward the Chinese traditional and good-will culture, and promote mutual respect and tolerance between the Chinese mainland and Taiwan.

