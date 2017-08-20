Rwanda looks forward to deepened cooperation with China: president

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/8/20 22:12:09





Kagame made the remarks when meeting



Kagame, who was sworn in for his third term on Friday, thanked Xi for sending the special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony and asked the envoy to convey his gratitude and regards to Xi.



The president said China and Rwanda enjoy a long history of friendship and fruitful cooperation in various fields. China has been supporting Rwanda and other African countries for a long time and is a sincere partner for Africa's development, he added.



Liu, who is also the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said since establishment of diplomatic relations 46 years ago, bilateral relations between the two countries have been developing steadily and healthily.



China is ready to join hands with Rwanda to further enhance political mutual trust, expand economic and trade cooperation, consolidate friendship of the two peoples, said Liu.



China is also willing to turn friendship between the two countries into real results that benefit the two peoples and realize mutual benefits and mutual development, he said.



About 6.9 million Rwandans cast ballots in the presidential election held on August 4. Kagame won 98.79 percent of the votes.



Kagame, who is also the chairman of the ruling party Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), has been president since 2000 when he was elected as the president of the transitional government by ministers and members of parliament following the resignation of then President Pasteur Bizimungu.



He was re-elected in the 2003 and 2010 presidential elections by winning around 95 percent and 93 percent of votes respectively.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame on Sunday said Rwanda is willing to deepen friendly cooperation in all areas with China and push bilateral relations to a new level.Kagame made the remarks when meeting Liu Xiaofeng , the special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kigali, capital city of Rwanda.Kagame, who was sworn in for his third term on Friday, thanked Xi for sending the special envoy to attend his inauguration ceremony and asked the envoy to convey his gratitude and regards to Xi.The president said China and Rwanda enjoy a long history of friendship and fruitful cooperation in various fields. China has been supporting Rwanda and other African countries for a long time and is a sincere partner for Africa's development, he added.Liu, who is also the vice chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, said since establishment of diplomatic relations 46 years ago, bilateral relations between the two countries have been developing steadily and healthily.China is ready to join hands with Rwanda to further enhance political mutual trust, expand economic and trade cooperation, consolidate friendship of the two peoples, said Liu.China is also willing to turn friendship between the two countries into real results that benefit the two peoples and realize mutual benefits and mutual development, he said.About 6.9 million Rwandans cast ballots in the presidential election held on August 4. Kagame won 98.79 percent of the votes.Kagame, who is also the chairman of the ruling party Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), has been president since 2000 when he was elected as the president of the transitional government by ministers and members of parliament following the resignation of then President Pasteur Bizimungu.He was re-elected in the 2003 and 2010 presidential elections by winning around 95 percent and 93 percent of votes respectively.