Iran's new cabinet members

Iran's parliament on Sunday approved most of the cabinet nominees proposed by President Hassan Rouhani for the next four years.



Lawmakers gave votes of confidence to 16 ministers of 18-member cabinet proposed by Rouhani.



The nominee for the minister of energy was rejected. Rouhani had not introduced a candidate for the minister of sciences, researches and technology and will appoint a candidate for the post in the coming days.



Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani announced the vote results after four days of debating over the qualification of 17 ministerial nominees.



A profile of approved ministers for 2017-2021 administration:



Minister of Education: Mohammad Bat'haei (born in 1963) is an Iranian educator and the former deputy minister of education. Bat'haei was appointed as the vice minister of education for management development and logistics in July 2014. He also served as the acting minister from October until November 2016 after the resignation of previous minister.



Minister of Communication and Information Technology: Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi (born in 1982) is an Iranian IT expert. Azari Jahromi served as the vice minister of communication and information technology in the past four years, in his capacity as the chairman of Telecommunications Infrastructure Company. Azari Jahromi was also a non-executive member of the board of directors at RighTel between 2014 and 2016. He is currently the youngest member of the cabinet of Iran.



Minister of Intelligence: Mahmoud Alavi(born in 1954) is an Iranian cleric, conservative politician. He is the former head of political and ideological body of the Iranian Army to which he was appointed by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He has also served at the post of deputy defense minister. He has been the lawmaker at the parliament for four terms, 16 years. Alavi was designated as intelligence minister by Rouhani in 2013.



Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance: Masoud Karbasian (born 1956) is an Iranian reformist economist. Karbasian has served as the former vice minister for heavy industries, petroleum and commerce ministries. He currently holds a position as a deputy minister of economic affairs and finance and head Iran's Customs Administration.



Minister of Foreign Affairs: Mohammad Javad Zarif (born 1960) is an Iranian diplomat, academic and current Minister of Foreign Affairs. He has held various significant diplomatic and cabinet posts since the 1990s. During his tenure as foreign minister, started on 2013, he led the Iranian negotiation with the six world major powers which produced Iran nuclear deal on 14 July 2015.



Minister of Health and Medical Education: Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi (born in 1959) is an Iranian ophthalmologist and associate professor of Tehran University of Medical Sciences. He had been appointed as the Minister of Health, and Medical Education in 2013 by President Rouhani.



Minister of Cooperative, Labor and Social Welfare: Ali Rabei (born in 1955), is an Iranian politician and sociologist. He is a professor at Iran's Payame Noor University. He was an adviser to the former reformist President Mohammad Khatami. In August 2013, he was approved as the Cooperative, Labor and Social Welfare to the cabinet of Rouhani.



Minister of Agriculture: Mahmoud Hojjati (born in 1955) is an Iranian politician. He was former minister of agriculture in the cabinet of the reformist President, Mohammad Khatami. He was also minister of roads and transportation. He is also a member of central committee of Islamic Iran Participation Front. He was picked as the Minister of Agriculture in 2013 by the incumbent President Rouhani.



Minister of Justice: Alireza Avaei (born in 1956) is a senior Iranian judge and a politician. He has served in different judiciary positions in Iran following the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran. He was former head of the Country's Notary Office. Avaei is one of the founding members of Iran's Law Association.



Minister of Defense: Amir Hatami (born in 1965) is an Iranian regular army officer with the rank of Brigadier general. Hatami previously served as the head of the Army's international relations office, as well as a deputy in the armed forces general staff. He is the first minister of defense with army background in more than two decades, an office held by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) since 1989.



Minister of Road Urban Development: Abbas Akhoundi (born in 1957) is a reformist Iranian politician and academic. In 1993, Akhoundi became the minister of housing and urban development, making him one of the youngest ministers in Iran's modern history. Akhoundi served as minister of housing and urban development in the cabinet of moderate president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani. He was chosen for the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development by President Rouhani in 2013.



Minister of Industry, Mines and Commerce: Mohammad Shariatmadari (born in 1960) is an Iranian politician. Shariatmadari became a member of Central Revolutionary Committee following Iran's 1979 revolution. He is also a foreign policy advisor to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran. He has been serving as the vice president for executive affairs since 2013. He was campaign chairman of Rouhani for 2017 presidential bid.



Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidence: Abbas Salehi (born in 1964) is an Iranian scholar and journalist. He was vice minister from 2013 until 2017 and also served as acting Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidence from October until November 2016. Salehi has been a member of Qom Seminary's preaching affairs board of trustees.



Minister of Interior: Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli (born in 1959) is an Iranian conservative politician. He was appointed secretary and deputy head of the Supreme National Security Council in October 2005. In 2013, he was picked as the Interior Minister by Rouhani. Rouhani additionally appointed him as the Secretary General of Drug Control Headquarters.



Minister of Petroleum: Bijan Namdar Zangeneh (born in 1953) is an Iranian politician who served as minister at different cabinets after the Islamic Revolution for 32 years. He was the minister of petroleum in Mohammad Khatami's cabinet. He was appointed as a member of the Expediency Council by the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in 1996. Zanganeh was also named the head of Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) for 2013.



Minister of Sports and Youth: Masoud Soltanifar (born in 1960) is an Iranian politician, historian and the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports since November 2016. He was previously vice president of Iran and head of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Organization. He is the former member of City Council of Tehran and Governor of Gilan Province. He was previously deputy head of Physical Education Organization. He is a member of National Trust Party, as well as Moderation and Development Party.

