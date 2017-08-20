Zhangjiakou govt makes efforts in ecological construction

Photo taken on July 29, 2017 shows heavily forested Chongli District of Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. The city government has made lots of efforts in its ecological construction in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Photo taken on July 11, 2017 shows horses grazing in Heilong Mountain forest park in Chicheng County of Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province. The city government has made lots of efforts in its ecological construction in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers plant trees on a mountain in Chicheng County of Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2017. The city government has made lots of efforts in its ecological construction in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Villagers transport tree saplings onto a mountain in Chicheng County of Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 20, 2017. The city government has made lots of efforts in its ecological construction in recent years. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)