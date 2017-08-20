Loose management behind fatal coal mine accident in north China

Loose management was blamed for a fatal coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province, the country's work safety watchdog said Sunday.



A landslide at an open-pit of Lyuxin coal mine on Aug. 11 in Heshun County left eight people dead, one missing and one injured.



The State Administration of Work Safety said in a statement that the coal mine company continued its operation regardless of some signs showing that a landslide might occur.



The company covered up the fatalities while the Heshun county government made the zero-fatality conclusion without investigation, according to the statement.



The administration urged local authorities to make investigations and take precautions.

