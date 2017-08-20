Helicopter combating forest fire crashes in northern Portugal

A helicopter that was combating forest fires in Viseu, northern Portugal crashed on Sunday and the pilot was most likely killed, Portuguese Lusa News Agency reported.



The helicopter combating forest fires crashed in Castro Daire, Viseu, some 320 km north of Lisbon, around 1:00 p.m. local time.



The helicopter crashed into high-voltage cables, caught fire, and the pilot was trapped inside, Lusa said, quoting a source from the Ministry of Internal Administration.



Earlier, Mayor of Castro Daire Fernando Carneiro and Fire Cheif Commander Paulo Almeida also confirmed the crash of the helicopter.

