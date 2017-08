A statue of Lebanese Christian Maronite monk Saint Charbel, weighing 40 tons and measuring 23 meters, is transported on the Nahr al-Kalb highway to the town of Faaya, northeast of Beirut. Saint Charbel Makhlouf was a 19th century Maronite monk and priest who obtained a wide reputation for holiness during his life and was canonized by the Catholic Church. Photo: AFP